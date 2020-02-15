Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.77% from the company’s current price.

LAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

LAD stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.00. The company had a trading volume of 199,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,310. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $84.58 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,602,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,863,000 after buying an additional 217,265 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,434,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 539.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $12,686,000.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

