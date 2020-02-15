LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. LivePerson updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -1.64–1.54 EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.53–0.51 EPS.

Shares of LPSN opened at $33.96 on Friday. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

