Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Trading 6.6% Higher

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.46, 194,947 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 193,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIVX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Livexlive Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVX. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Livexlive Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Livexlive Media by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Livexlive Media by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Livexlive Media during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

