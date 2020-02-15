Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

LYG has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

LYG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.92. 6,024,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385,931. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

