LoMoCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16.00 (LMC)

LoMoCoin (CURRENCY:LMC) traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, LoMoCoin has traded up 163.2% against the US dollar. One LoMoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Bittrex. LoMoCoin has a market capitalization of $153,451.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of LoMoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LoMoCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049174 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00068332 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000963 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00079625 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,331.67 or 1.00684318 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000678 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000407 BTC.

LoMoCoin Coin Profile

LMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 6th, 2016. LoMoCoin’s total supply is 383,577,560 coins and its circulating supply is 298,577,560 coins. LoMoCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoMoStarLMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LoMoCoin is www.lomostar.com . The Reddit community for LoMoCoin is /r/lomostar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LoMoCoin

LoMoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoMoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoMoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LoMoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LoMoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LoMoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.