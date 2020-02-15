Lookers (LON:LOOK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.81

Lookers PLC (LON:LOOK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.81 and traded as high as $56.90. Lookers shares last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 210,127 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOOK shares. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Lookers from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lookers in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lookers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 64.60 ($0.85).

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.91.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

