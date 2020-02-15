Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.99 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) will post $90.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.00 million and the lowest is $90.97 million. Lovesac posted sales of $64.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year sales of $232.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.17 million to $232.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $297.24 million, with estimates ranging from $292.60 million to $301.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Lovesac in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

LOVE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. 210,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $156.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.29. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79.

In related news, COO Albert Jack Krause acquired 6,816 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,399.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 20,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,170.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 43,776 shares of company stock worth $600,104. 54.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 196.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lovesac by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lovesac by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

