Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.91

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $2.50. Luby’s shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 10,216 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.92.
Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $71.36 million during the quarter.
About Luby’s (NYSE:LUB)
Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.
