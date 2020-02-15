Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Upgraded to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lundin Mining to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lundin Mining from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

LUNMF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.99. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

