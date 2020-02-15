Lunyr (LUN) Price Hits $1.35 on Major Exchanges

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $5.51 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00013181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.50 or 0.03478227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00251169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00042208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00157414 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Huobi, Upbit, Liqui, HitBTC, YoBit, Gate.io, Binance, Bittrex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.