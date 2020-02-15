LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $138.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.45 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

