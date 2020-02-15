LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VV opened at $155.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.70. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $125.28 and a twelve month high of $155.84.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

