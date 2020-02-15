LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $796,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $191.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.94 and a fifty-two week high of $191.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.