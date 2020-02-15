LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 67,197 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,742,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 4.5% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $131.43 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.43 and a one year high of $132.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.31.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

