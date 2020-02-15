LXi REIT PLC (LON:LXI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.44

LXi REIT PLC (LON:LXI) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:LXI opened at GBX 134.20 ($1.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.44, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 7.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.71. LXi REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140.80 ($1.85). The firm has a market cap of $699.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48.

In other LXi REIT news, insider Jeannette Elaine Etherden purchased 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £8,412.82 ($11,066.59). Also, insider John Cartwright sold 42,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £57,370.76 ($75,467.98).

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

