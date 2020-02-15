LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LYFT. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on LYFT from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded LYFT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded LYFT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.55.

LYFT stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.69. 21,496,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,466,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. LYFT has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 279.94% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. Research analysts forecast that LYFT will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $415,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $87,290.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,072 shares of company stock worth $7,950,163 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT during the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LYFT by 37.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LYFT by 27.7% during the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

