LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $70.00

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded LYFT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on LYFT in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on LYFT from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.55.

Shares of LYFT traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,496,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,466,642. LYFT has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 279.94% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LYFT will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $87,290.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $415,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,072 shares of company stock worth $7,950,163 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Surevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 21,366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 104.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after acquiring an additional 831,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of LYFT in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 748.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,080 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 113,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LYFT in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

