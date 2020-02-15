Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) Trading Down 1.3%

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.85, 344 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.90.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their target price on Macro Enterprises from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.30 million and a P/E ratio of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23.

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$74.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macro Enterprises Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:MCR)

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

