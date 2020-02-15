Maecenas Trading Down 11.2% This Week (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $187.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.51 or 0.03480842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00252404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00042348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00158509 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

