Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Short Interest Update

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 709,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 784,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Magna International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 358,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 27.7% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 764,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after acquiring an additional 165,650 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Magna International by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 558,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,029. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. Magna International has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $57.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.