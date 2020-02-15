Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 243,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Main Street Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 22.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $45.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

