Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

Get Makita alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised Makita from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of MKTAY stock opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95. Makita has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Makita will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Makita (MKTAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.