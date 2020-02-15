Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Manitowoc from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Manitowoc from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manitowoc presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

MTW traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 634,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,769. The stock has a market cap of $452.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.91. Manitowoc has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $19.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $463.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.31 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 73,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

