MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MNKD. BidaskClub lowered shares of MannKind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MannKind presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.83.

MNKD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,515. The firm has a market cap of $303.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.46. MannKind has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,839,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,271,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,187,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 983,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,827,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 526,309 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

