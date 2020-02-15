Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. 2,017,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $21.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MFC. Barclays upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

