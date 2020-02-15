Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MFC. Desjardins upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CSFB set a C$29.00 price objective on Manulife Financial and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.57.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$26.11. 6,779,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,580. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$21.37 and a one year high of C$27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. The company has a current ratio of 136.24, a quick ratio of 60.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.05%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.