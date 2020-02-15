Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Price Down 18.4%

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)’s stock price dropped 18.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $3.29, approximately 1,355,182 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 940% from the average daily volume of 130,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

MCHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook acquired 160,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $627,549.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 529,544 shares of company stock worth $1,924,243 in the last 90 days. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,587,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 308,046 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

