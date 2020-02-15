Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

Marriott International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Marriott International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marriott International to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

MAR stock opened at $144.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $116.85 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.36. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,102. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,162 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,311 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Nomura boosted their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

