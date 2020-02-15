Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,224,000 after buying an additional 36,079 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 99,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,031,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,714 shares of company stock worth $16,632,204. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MAS opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

