Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $60.10

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.10 and traded as high as $60.84. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $60.72, with a volume of 2,909,214 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,122 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10,088.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 475,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 471,213 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29,363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 471,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,437,000 after purchasing an additional 469,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,275,000 after purchasing an additional 227,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 310,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

