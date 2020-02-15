MedicCoin (MEDIC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $348.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a market cap of $34,339.00 and approximately $348.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.