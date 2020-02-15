Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.91

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as low as $2.46. Medicure shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 606 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 million, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.32.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter.

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

