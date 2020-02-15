MediShares Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. MediShares has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $343,641.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.03473080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00250670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042311 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00156790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

