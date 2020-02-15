Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €105.47 ($122.64).

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

MRK traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading on Friday, reaching €122.35 ($142.27). 407,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a one year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €114.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €105.05.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

