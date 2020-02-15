Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €105.47 ($122.64).

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

MRK traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading on Friday, reaching €122.35 ($142.27). 407,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a one year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €114.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €105.05.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

