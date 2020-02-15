Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $428,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,506,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,577.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.05. The stock had a trading volume of 466,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,162. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $57.71 and a one year high of $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

