Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MRUS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of Merus stock remained flat at $$18.61 during trading on Thursday. 65,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,435. The company has a market cap of $435.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. Merus has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 90.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. Research analysts predict that Merus will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 278,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $4,501,489.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 83,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,309,807.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

