Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Position Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,130 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Metlife were worth $20,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Metlife by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,433 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 8.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 134.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,488. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

