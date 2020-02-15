M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.94

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $2.95. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 648 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

About M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP)

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which includes checking accounts; savings accounts; Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts; money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles; equity lines of credit; credit lines; consumer loans; credit cards; safe deposit boxes; bank money orders; internet banking; electronic funds transfer services including wire transfers; traveler’s checks; and notary services.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.