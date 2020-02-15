M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Shares Up 1.2%

M&G Plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) shares shot up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22, 210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of M&G from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)

M&G Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.