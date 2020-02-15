Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.41.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,999,000 after purchasing an additional 837,126 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,234,000 after buying an additional 466,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,292,000 after buying an additional 31,519 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,567,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,122,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,814,000 after buying an additional 343,803 shares during the last quarter.

MCHP stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,507. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

