MIF CH/FD (ASX:MICH) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of MIF CH/FD (ASX:MICH) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$3.43 ($2.43) and last traded at A$3.43 ($2.43), approximately 587,947 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.42 ($2.43).

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$3.33 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.25.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for MIF CH/FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIF CH/FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.