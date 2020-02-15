Mindexcoin Price Up 135.4% This Week (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Mindexcoin has traded up 135.4% against the US dollar. One Mindexcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $316,832.00 and approximately $4,901.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.76 or 0.03441182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00257262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00157639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin . Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

