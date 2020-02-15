Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,096,000 after purchasing an additional 181,147 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,211,000 after purchasing an additional 199,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 267,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,836,000 after purchasing an additional 117,726 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRTX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average of $94.49. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $132.59.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $284,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

