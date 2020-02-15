Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Mistras Group to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Mistras Group by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 72,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 28,520 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mistras Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mistras Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 17,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mistras Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. Mistras Group has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

