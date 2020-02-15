Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,524 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM opened at $44.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

