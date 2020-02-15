Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,174 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.70.

NYSE COO opened at $353.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $274.77 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.79.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

