MKM Partners Trims Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Target Price to $36.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price objective trimmed by MKM Partners from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley downgraded Cinemark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.55.

CNK traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.77. 2,374,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $118,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 27.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 912,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,263,000 after acquiring an additional 197,099 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 63.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

