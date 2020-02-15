Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Short Interest Down 26.0% in January

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the January 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 415,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,991 shares of company stock worth $463,759. 13.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOBL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 655,845 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,943,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 203,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

MOBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mobileiron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

MOBL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mobileiron has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $489.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 107.76%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mobileiron will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

