Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $145.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MHK. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 294.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.98. 2,264,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,858. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

