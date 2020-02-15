Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Mohawk Industries updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.00 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

MHK opened at $137.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average is $130.30. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $108.93 and a 12-month high of $156.60.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.36.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

